[Watch] Joe Root celebrates calmly as he reaches his 31st ton on Day 1 of IND vs ENG 4th Test

England batter Joe Root rediscovered his form on Day 1 of the fourth Test against India in Ranchi, completing his 31st ton in the format. Skipper Ben Stokes was understandably pumped in the dugout as the ex-captain completed a gritty century to help England recover from a precarious position.

While Stokes was thoroughly ecstatic, Root's celebration was subdued as he took off his helmet and kissed it. Here's the video of his celebration:

Stokes was one of the casualties of the opening session in which five English wickets fell. Debutant Akash Deep inflicted the damage by dismissing England's top three. Ravichandran Ashwin then managed to get the better of Jonny Bairstow, who counterattacked with 38 off 35 deliveries. Ravindra Jadeja went on to dismiss Ben Stokes to close the session and leave the visitors at 112-5 at Lunch.

Joe Root stays unbeaten at 106 as England reach 302-7 at Stumps

Joe Root. (Image Credits: Getty)

The former England captain walked out in the 10th over, with their score at 47-2. The right-hander eventually got excellent company in Ben Foakes, who played out 126 balls for his 47 before becoming Mohammed Siraj's first victim of the day.

Towards the end of the day, Ollie Robinson put a price on his wicket to add an unbroken 50 with Root and finish the day at 31 not out.

Root had faced scrutiny after not scoring even one half-century in the ongoing series before this innings. The right-hander's reverse scoop against Jasprit Bumrah on Day 3 in Rajkot that brought his dismissal triggered even more backlash as experts urged him to play his natural game.

With England making a marvelous recovery after being 112-5, they will be keen to add more runs on Day 2. They finished the day at 302-7, with Root at 106.

