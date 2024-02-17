[Watch] Joe Root gets the big fish, dismisses Rohit Sharma lbw out after a successful review on Day 3 of IND vs ENG 3rd Test

England all-rounder Joe Root continued his good spell with the ball by dismissing India captain Rohit Sharma during Day 3 of the ongoing third Test in Rajkot on Saturday (February 17). With the dismissal, Root provided the first breakthrough as India lost their opening wicket for 30.

For the unversed, the incident took place during the 12th over of India’s second innings. The off-spinner bowled a full-length ball on the stumps and Rohit missed the sweep shot. The umpire gave it not out but Root prompted England skipper Ben Stokes to go for the review.

The replays showed no bat was involved after the ball pitch in line. The tracking showed three reds.

Watch the video of the dismissal below:

Rohit Sharma had smashed 131 runs off 196 balls, including three sixes and 14 boundaries, in the first innings.

Rohit Sharma and Co. take 126-run first-innings lead against England in 3rd Test

A clinical bowling performance from India on Day 3 saw England suffer a batting collapse, losing their last eight wickets for 95 runs. The visitors were eventually bundled out for 319 to hand a 126-run first innings lead for the hosts.

Mohammed Siraj bagged four wickets for India while Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja picked up two wickets each. Ben Duckett starred with the bat for England, scoring 153 runs off 151 balls in an innings filled with two sixes and five boundaries.

In the second innings, the hosts were 44-1 at Tea on Day 3, with Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal at the crease. They are leading by 170 runs in the second innings.

Expand Tweet

Batting first, India put up 445 in their first innings. Apart from Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja scored 112 off 225 deliveries, with the help of two sixes and nine boundaries. Debutants Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel also chipped in with 62 (66) and 46 (104), respectively.

Mark Wood emerged as the pick of the bowlers for the visitors, returning with four scalps. Rehan Ahmed also bagged two wickets.

The five-match Test series between the two teams is currently tied 1-1.

Follow the IND vs ENG Rajkot Test live score and updates here.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App