[Watch] Joe Root's two consecutive reverse scoops, one of them for six, to begin Day 4 of 1st Ashes Test

England star Joe Root started Day 4 of the first Ashes Test in spectacular fashion, attempting a reverse scoop off the first ball of the morning against Pat Cummins.

Despite not getting the desired connection, an unperturbed Root perfectly executed the famous 'Root Ramp' of the third and fourth ball of the second over for a maximum and a boundary.

The approach by England's talisman signaled the home team's intent with the bat despite starting the day in a precarious position at 28/2 in their second innings, with a slender lead of 35.

While the first ball of Cummins missed the top of the off-stump after Joe Root's failed attempt at the reverse scoop, the two boundaries off Scott Boland went straight over Alex Carey's head and the slip cordon.

Here is a video recapping all three of Joe Root's adventurous ramp shots:

Since the advent of the 'Bazball' style of batting by the England Test team over the last year, Joe Root has added the reverse scoop to his repertoire and executed it several times against some of the best bowlers in the world.

On Day 1 of the ongoing first Ashes Test, the stylish right-hander managed to wow commentators and fans by playing the shot for six off the bowling of Australian captain Pat Cummins despite nearing his century. Earlier in his innings, Root played a reverse ramp for a maximum just after tea off the bowling of the in-form Scott Boland.

The dynamic right-hander scored an unbeaten 118 off 152 deliveries to help England post 393/8 in their first innings.

Even with his transformed batting in Tests to fit into the team's approach, Root has been prolific, averaging a stellar 134 in Tests so far this year. The champion batter has also smashed a sensational 13 centuries since the start of 2021. Root boasts incredible numbers in the Test format, scoring over 11,000 runs and 30 centuries to his name.

An evenly poised first Ashes Test as things stand on Day 4

After all the pre-series hype and build-up for one of the most anticipated Ashes series, the first Test at Edgbaston has thus far lived up to the billing.

The arch-rivals entered the series on the back of magnificent Test form. The hosts have won 11 of their previous 13 matches and the visitors are coming off a triumphant 2021-23 WTC cycle.

England won the toss and had no hesitation in batting first on a benign pitch on Day 1. They stayed true to their attacking style of batsmanship and scored 393/8 declared inside the first day on the back of a Joe Root masterclass.

Australia responded strongly by posting 386 in their first innings, thanks to a stylish century by in-form opener Usman Khawaja. With the game becoming a virtual one-inning clash, England were rocked early in their second essay to finish 28/2 at stumps on Day 3.

As things stand, the hosts are 130/4 in 26 overs in the first session of Day 4, with Ollie Pope and dangerman Joe Root dismissed for 14 and 46, respectively.

England currently lead by 137 runs with skipper Ben Stokes (1*) and talented youngster Harry Brook (36*) at the crease.

