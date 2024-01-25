[Watch] Joe Root miscues sweep to hand Ravindra Jadeja second wicket on opening day of 1st IND vs ENG Test

Ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja picked up the prized scalp of Joe Root in the second session of Day 1 of the first Test between India and England in Hyderabad.

Root looked in good touch, playing the occasional sweep shot to keep the Indian spinners at bay. He stitched together a good partnership with Jonny Bairstow after England had lost three quick wickets in a cluster before lunch.

The hosts struck back in the second session, though. First, Axar Patel dismissed Bairstow with a peach of a delivery before Jadeja got the better of former England captain Root.

To good length delivery from Jadeja, Root tried to play the premeditated sweep shot. The ball bounced a bit higher than expected, and the batter had to pay the price. The ball found the edge of the batter and lobbed up to Jasprit Bumrah at short fine leg.

It was a very big wicket from India's perspective, given that Joe Root was England's best batter during their last tour in 2021. He finished as the top-scorer with 368 runs in eight innings at an average of 46, including a mammoth 218 in the first Test in Chennai, which the visitors won.

Joe Root and Co. in trouble as India reduce them to 137-6

Despite a good start and a fine partnership between Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow, England find themselves in a bit of trouble. India have employed spin from both ends, which seems too hot to handle for the English batters.

The visitors were all over the place after lunch, losing three wickets in quick succession. The last to depart was Ben Foakes, with Axar Patel picking up his second wicket.

England are 184-7 after 54 overs, with captain Ben Stokes unbeaten on 22 off 55 and debutant Tom Hartley on 20 off 21. Ashwin, Jadeja, and Axar have picked up two wickets apiece, with Jasprit Bumrah taking the other.

