[Watch] Joe Root pulls off stunning catch off his bowling to dismiss Alex Carey on Day 5 of 1st Ashes Test

Former England captain Joe Root's hard work with the ball paid off, as he dismissed the dangerous Alex Carey on Day 5 of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old held on to a tough caught and bowled chance as the Aussie keeper-batter smashed it back to the bowler, reducing the visitors to 227-8, chasing 281.

The dismissal came in the 81st over of the innings as England captain Ben Stokes decided to continue with the old ball despite the new cherry's availability. Carey charged down the track to a full ball and smashed it, but Root saw the ball well and held on to the catch.

The Yorkshire cricketer had earlier dropped a couple of half chances. Australia started the day at 107-3, needing 174 more to win. The visitors lost nightwatchman Scott Boland and Travis Head in the first session after a prolonged delay due to rain.

However, Usman Khawaja stood like a rock and shared two valuable partnerships with Cameron Green and Carey. Stokes ended Khawaja's innings, sending him back for 65 off 197, an innings laced with seven boundaries.

Joe Root had a highly productive match with the bat

The former captain batting

Root flourished with the bat in both innings, scoring a hundred and a pristine 46 in the second. The right-hander made an unbeaten 118, but he didn't get a chance to push on, as Stokes declared at 393-8 late on the first day.

Australia scrapped home in the end as Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon put on a 55-run unbroken ninth-wicket stand. The visiting captain scored 44, while Lyon stayed unbeaten on 16 to pull off a famous win at Edgbaston. In the process, Australia took a 1-0 lead in the five-game series.

Usman Khawaja, who scored 141 and 65, received the Player of the Match award.

The second Test at Lord's starts on Tuesday (June 28).

