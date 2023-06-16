[Watch] Joe Root reaches his 30th Test ton on day 1 of first Ashes Test

England batter Joe Root shone on day one of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston with a scintillating Test hundred as he top-scored to help set up the series. The former skipper got to the magical three-figure mark in the 76th over of the day and brought up his first Test hundred against the arch-rivals since 2015.

The Yorkshire batter walked into the crease after off-spinner Nathan Lyon trapped Ollie Pope in front of the stumps for 31. The right-hander held the innings together even as Australia's bowlers kept chipping away, including taking three in the first session. The century on the opening day at Edgbaston was also his 30th in the format.

The biggest partnership of the innings was between Root and Jonny Bairstow as they added 123 after Ben Stokes perished cheaply to leave England at 176-5. Lyon, who finished with four scalps, ended Bairstow's breezy knock of 78 as Alex Carey affected a stumping. Moeen Ali, playing his first Test in two years, hit a couple of big shots before perishing to Lyon.

Ben Stokes declares as Joe Root begins to cut loose

Ben Stokes. (Image Credits: Getty)

England captain Ben Stokes came up with another funky declaration, doing so when the home side was at 393-8 to have a go at the Aussie openers. Two overs after Root reached his hundred, the right-hander smashed Lyon for a couple of sixes in an over to move to 118*.

Stokes hoped to exploit David Warner's weakness Stuart Broad, who dismissed the left-hander on seven occasions in the 2019 Ashes series. However, Warner and Usman Khawaja survived four overs late in the day and scored 14 runs. Warner stayed unbeaten at 8, while Khawaja was not out at 4.

With four days left in the game and Australia known to prefer playing it patiently, it will be interesting to see how Pat Cummins and Co go about their business.

Poll : 0 votes