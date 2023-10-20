[Watch] Jofra Archer joins England squad in Mumbai as a reserve for 2023 World Cup

Ace England pacer Jofra Archer has linked up with the World Cup squad in Mumbai as they prepare for their upcoming match against South Africa.

He is not part of the 15-man squad and is only a traveling reserve at this point in time. Archer might have a chance to come into the squad if there is any injury concern for the English side in the coming weeks.

Jofra Archer played a key role in England's World Cup-winning campaign in 2019 in the bowling department. He took 20 wickets across 11 matches at an average of 24.55. He was miserly, as he conceded runs at an economy rate of only 4.77.

England are missing him dearly at this World Cup, as he has been out of action over the past year due to injury issues. He has not yet regained optimum fitness. He is expected to train with the English team in India in the next few weeks.

"It is a World Cup, so there is going to be the odd upset"- Brendon McCullum backs England after shocking loss against Afghanistan

Former New Zealand captain and current English Test team coach Brendon McCullum backed Jos Buttler's side to turn around their 2023 World Cup campaign after a poor start.

The English team has only one win from three games so far. They suffered losses against New Zealand and Afghanistan while managing to beat Bangladesh comfortably.

Speaking to Mirror Sport, McCullum advised the English team to stick to their aggressive approach, which has won them two ICC tournaments over the past four years.

He said:

"They just need to stay true to their method and their style which has brought them so much success and not get shaken by the odd bad day at the office. Of course the boys would have liked to be 3 and 0, but sport doesn’t work like that and sometimes you have to cope with challenges and then show how good you are."

Brendon McCullum further continued:

"One thing is for sure, there are good reasons why England have won two World Cups recently. They are doing a great job. It is a World Cup, so there is going to be the odd upset and that is what you want in a tournament like this. Look at what happened to South Africa. That was a strong win from the Dutch and there will be other unexpected results before the tournament is over."

