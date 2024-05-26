[Watch] Jofra Archer takes first wicket in over a year in ENG vs PAK 1st T20I

England speedster Jofra Archer bagged his first international wicket in over a year in the first T20I against Pakistan at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday (May 25). The Barbadian did so by getting rid of Azam Khan at a crucial juncture in the contest.

The dismissal occurred in the 12th over of the innings, with Khan looking lethal, having smashed two boundaries. The right-hander looked to drive aerially over the covers but failed to clear Moeen Ali, who took a straightforward catch.

It was also Jofra Archer's fastest ball of the innings, clocking 90 mph. The 29-year-old's second scalp was Imad Wasim as he finished with figures of 4-0-28-2. Here's his dismissal of Azam Khan:

However, the right-arm pacer didn't have the most auspicious of starts, conceding 15 off his first over.

England take 1-0 lead with 23-run win in Birmingham after Jofra Archer's all-round heroics

The Englishmen emerged victorious by 23 runs, taking a 1-0 lead in the four-game rubber. After Babar Azam had won the toss and sent the hosts into bat, England made 183, headlined by Jos Buttler's 84 off 51 and Will Jacks' breezy 23-ball 37.

In response, Pakistan lost their openers Mohammad Rizwan and Saim Ayub cheaply, but Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam resurrcted the visitors' innings with a 53-run stand.

However, the pair couldn't stay long enough. Zaman top-scored with 45, while the other batters failed to get going as the Men in Green were restricted to 160 in 19.2 overs.

Reece Topley was the pick of the England bowlers with figures of 3.2-0-41-3. Moeen Ali and Archer, who also contributed 12 off 4, chipped in with two wickets each. Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid and Liam Livingstone snared one scalp apiece.

The third T20I between England and Pakistan takes place on Tuesday (May 28) in Cardiff.

