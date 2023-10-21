[Watch] Jonny Bairstow takes brilliant tumbling catch on the boundary to send Aiden Markram packing in SA vs ENG 2023 World Cup match

England star Jonny Bairstow pulled off a spectacular catch in the outfield to dismiss a dangerous-looking Aiden Markram in the blockbuster clash against South Africa in Mumbai on October 21.

Winning the toss and fielding first, the English bowlers didn't let the South African top order run away with the game but the Proteas still managed to build a couple of crucial partnerships. Markram was the fourth wicket to fall with the scorecard reading 233-4 after 35 overs.

Reece Topley removed South Africa's stand-in skipper for 42 off 44 balls. Markram flicked a harmless full delivery down the leg side but did not get the desired elevation as Bairstow ran back from deep mid-wicket to take the catch.

However, there was more drama as Bairstow tumbled after taking the catch and held balance despite losing his footing before falling just inside the boundary ropes.

Here is a clip of the well-judged catch by Jonny Bairstow:

The two teams have been evenly matched in ODIs, with the last ten games being split 5-5. However, the defending champions won the previous two World Cup meetings with the Proteas in 2011 and 2019.

Meanwhile, both teams are coming off dismal defeats at the hands of lesser-ranked sides, Afghanistan and the Netherlands.

England suffered a 69-run defeat against the Afghans, while South Africa was brought back down to earth following two convincing wins by the Dutch in a 38-run shocker.

South Africa on top after a magnificent batting display

Reeza Hendricks and Heinrich Klaasen tore the England bowling apart.

Faced with a near-must-win situation, the England bowlers wilted under the onslaught by the South African batters and find themselves in trouble.

The defending champions were off to the perfect start, removing Quinton de Kock off the second ball of the innings for only 4. However, Reeza Hendricks, coming in for the ill Temba Bavuma, scored a brilliant 85 off 75 deliveries.

The right-hander was involved in a sensational 121-run partnership with Rassie van der Dussen (60 off 61 balls) to steady the South African ship. Yet, the star of the innings was middle-order batter Heinrich Klaasen, who smashed an incredible century off 61 deliveries.

It was his fourth ODI century and third this year as the 32-year-old continued his red-hot form. Coming in with the game in the balance at 164/3, Klaasen destroyed the English attack with ten fours and four sixes to reach his ton.

The innings appeared to be in trouble when big-hitter David Miller was dismissed for only five to leave South Africa 243/5 with more than 13 overs remaining. However, bowling all-rounder Marco Jansen joined in on the fun and scored his maiden half-century off 35 deliveries.

South Africa have set a mammoth 400-run target for England to chase.