[Watch] Jos Buttler gets run out in the most bizarre way possible in The Hundred

Manchester Originals captain Jos Buttler got run out in the most bizarre way possible against Birmingham Phoenix at Old Trafford on Monday (August 7). The right-handed batter put in a desperate dive, but his bat tilted at the last minute.

The dismissal took place off the 67th delivery bowled by Benny Howell. Buttler played it towards the mid-off, but Moeen Ali produced a direct hit. The batter couldn’t ground his bat when the bails were broken. The third umpire adjudged it out, and Buttler walked off in disdain.

Watch Jos Buttler’s dismissal below:

The controversial decision of Jos Buttler given run out.

What does the rule say?

According to rule 38.1 of the Marylebone Cricket Club:

"Either batter is out Run out if, at any time while the ball is in play, he is out of his ground and his wicket is fairly broken by the action of a fielder."

Buttler, meanwhile, continued his exceptional form in The Hundred, scoring 43 off 33 at a strike rate of 130.30, including four boundaries. The 32-year-old is the leading run-scorer in the tournament, with 142 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 163.21.

- 62(36) in the second match.

- 43(33) in the third match.



- 37(18) in the first match.
- 62(36) in the second match.
- 43(33) in the third match.

A very good start for Jos Buttler in the "Hundred" League 2023.

Jos Buttler leads from the front as Manchester Originals beat Birmingham Phoenix by 49 runs

A clinical batting and bowling performance helped Jos Buttler-led Manchester Originals beat Birmingham Phoenix by 49 runs on Monday.

Batting first, Manchester scored 160-8 in their allotted 100 deliveries. Apart from Buttler, Usama Mir scored 32 off 14, including one six and five boundaries. Meanwhile, Laurie Evans, Aston Turner and Jamie Overton chipped in with 20s.

For Birmingham, Benny Howell emerged as the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 3-21, while Adam Milne took two scalps.

Usama Mir's all-round efforts helped Manchester Originals to their first win of the season, a brilliant bowling performance by the hosts crushing Birmingham Phoenix at Old Trafford

In response, Manchester bowled out Birmingham for just 111 in 98 deliveries. Tom Hartley scalped three wickets, while Richard Gleeson, Joshua Little and Usama Mir bagged two apiece. Liam Livingstone top scored (27 off 25), but the other batters failed to deliver for Birmingham.

With the win, Manchester registered their first win of this season. They had lost their opener by nine runs to Welsh Fire (DLS method), while their game against London Spirit was abandoned due to rain.

Jos Buttler and Co. will next be in action against Oval Invincibles at Kennington Oval in London on Wednesday (August 9).