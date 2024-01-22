[Watch] Josh Brown smashes record 12 sixes during his 140 off 57 balls in BBL challenger

Josh Brown starred with the bat during the Big Bash League (BBL) challenger contest between Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat at Carrara Oval in Queensland on Monday, January 22.

The right-handed batter smashed 140 runs off 57 balls at a strike rate of 245.61, comprising a record 12 sixes and 10 boundaries. The 30-year-old registered the feat. for most sixes in the T20 tournament. He broke Chris Gayle, Craig Simmons, and Chris Lynn’s record for most sixes (11) in Australia’s premier T20 tournament.

Overall, Gayle holds the record for most sixes in a single T20I innings. The Rangpur Riders batter smashed 18 sixes against Dhaka Dynamites during the 2017 Bangladesh Premier League.

Brown brought up his fifty off just 22 balls before bringing up his maiden ton in 44 deliveries. He also shared a 119-run partnership with captain Nathan McSweeney and stayed till 16.3 overs to help guide his team past the 200-run mark.

With the knock, he also registered his highest individual knock in the tournament. His previous best score in T20Is was 62.

Here's a compilation of a few sixes from Josh Brown’s electrifying knock:

Josh Brown was eventually dismissed caught by wicketkeeper Harry Nielsen off David Payne following a mishit at the fine leg.

Josh Brown helps Brisbane Heat set a 215-run target for Adelaide Strikers in BBL challenger

A one-man show from Josh Brown helped Brisbane Heat post 214/7 against Adelaide Strikers in their allotted 20 overs. Skipper Nathan McSweeney (33 off 29 deliveries) was the only second batter to reach double digits.

David Payne, Cameron Boyce, and Lloyd Pope bagged two wickets apiece for Adelaide Strikers, while Henry Thornton scalped one wicket.

In response, the Adelaide Strikers were 45-2 after six overs, with Thomas Kelly and Jake Weatherald at the crease.

The winners of the above two teams will face Sydney Sixers in the BBL final at SCG on Wednesday (January 24).

