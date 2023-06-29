(Watch) Josh Tongue gets Steve Smith in international cricket after County Championship dismissal

England fast bowler Josh Tongue got rid of Steve Smith on day two of the second Ashes 2023 Test at Lord's. The former Aussie captain drove with hard hands at a full-pitched delivery and got a thick edge as Ben Duckett held onto it at gully.

The dismissal came in the first over after the drinks break on day two as Smith looked to free himself to score quickly. The 34-year-old looked to hit the pitched-up delivery for a boundary, but could only get an edge. Tongue, who dismissed the Aussie great once in county cricket, removed him again.

The tourists ended day 1 at 339-5 after England captain Ben Stokes put them in to bat first. David Warner struck 66, while Marnus Labuschagne added 47 after a century stand with Steve Smith. Travis Head clobbered 77 off 75 deliveries and added 118 with the vice-captain, who remained unbeaten at 85.

The visitors made most of the wayward bowling by England even in tricky batting conditions. The English bowlers bowled 12 no balls on day one, while there were also a few missed catches. Australia ensured to cash in on it.

Steve Smith's 32nd Test hundred propels Australia to 416

Steve Smith. (Image Credits: Getty)

Steve Smith, who became the fastest to 32 Test hundreds in terms of innings (174), reached the landmark with a boundary off James Anderson. The hosts threatened to bowl Australia out under 400, but Pat Cummins added a brisk 35 with his deputy.

Josh Tongue and Ollie Robinson finished with three wickets each, while Joe Root picked up two. Australia lead the five-Test series after winning a thriller in the opening Test at Edgbaston.

After slipping to 227-8 in pursuit of 281, the 55-run partnership between Cummins and Nathan Lyon carried them to victory. Usman Khawaja earned the Player of the Match award for his 141 and 65 over two innings.

Poll : 0 votes