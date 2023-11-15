[Watch] Kane Williamson’s superb catch running backwards to dismiss Rohit Sharma for 47 in IND vs NZ semi-final 

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma threw away a good start in the 2023 ODI World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in Mumbai on November 15.

Choosing to bat first after winning the toss, Sharma fired all cylinders right from the word go. He continued his aggressive batting in the knockouts, accumulating boundaries at will to give the Men in Blue a fiery start.

Sharma struck four boundaries and sixes each during his 29-ball 47-run knock. He looked on course for a big knock before hitting a false shot off Tim Southee that led to his dismissal.

It was a slower delivery and Rohit Sharma pounced on it, trying to hit over the mid-on fielder. However, he failed to get his timing right and the ball went very high in the air. Kane Williamson, who has one of the safest pair of hands in international cricket, ran back, got under the ball, and grabbed a brilliant catch to break the partnership.

Watch the dismissal here:

Team India will now look to capitalize on the breathtaking start from Rohit Sharma. The hosts will hope Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli to share a big partnership and set the stage for the power-hitters to unleash themselves.

At the time of writing, the Men in Blue were well placed at 103/1 after 12.3 overs.

Rohit Sharma now has the most sixes by a batter in a single World Cup

Team India skipper has been a treat to watch with the bat throughout the World Cup. While he has only one hundred and two fifties under his belt, Sharma has played many quickfire knocks at the start of the innings to give the team fiery starts.

The right-hander smashed four sixes during his 47-ball knock against New Zealand in Mumbai today. With these, the senior cricketer has now amassed 27 sixes in this edition of the marquee tournament, which is the most by a batter in a single edition.

Sharma went past former West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle, who smacked 26 sixes during the 2015 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.