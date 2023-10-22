[Watch] Kane Williamson turns waterboy in IND vs NZ 2023 World Cup match in Dharamsala 

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson didn't feature in the playing XI for the team's 2023 World Cup encounter against India in Dharamsala on Sunday.

Williamson fractured his thumb after being hit by a throw while batting during New Zealand's clash against Bangladesh. He is currently recovering and is expected to make his return towards the back end of the showpiece event.

Interstingly, Williamson turned water boy against India as he was seen carrying drinks on the ground for batters Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra.

You can watch a video of the incident below:

The contest featuring India and New Zealand is expected to be a closely fought encounter. Both teams are currently unbeaten, having won all of their first four fixtures of the 2023 World Cup.

New Zealand are placed at the top of the World Cup points table with a net run rate of 1.923. The Men in Blue, on the other hand, occupy the second spot and have a net run rate of 1.659.

Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell steady the ship for New Zealand after a shaky start in 2023 World Cup match vs India

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to field first. The Men in Blue were off to a fabulous start as Mohammed Siraj dismissed opener Devon Conway for a duck.

Will Young also failed to make a significant impact. He scored 17 runs off 27 balls before falling to Mohammed Shami. Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell showcased exemplary composure under pressure to bail the Blackcaps out of trouble.

At the time of writing, both Ravindra and Mitchell have completed their half-centuries. New Zealand are 160/2 after 31 overs.

IND vs NZ playing XIs

IND: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj.

NZ: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, and Trent Boult.