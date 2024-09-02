[Watch] Kanpur Superstars’ Sameer Rizvi smashes 87 runs in UP T20 League 2024 clash 

Sameer Rizvi delivered an outstanding performance for the Kanpur Superstars in the 15th UP T20 (Uttar Pradesh T20) League 2024 match against the Gorakhpur Lions. The game was held at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, September 1.

Chasing a target of 178, Rizvi came in at No. 4, with Kanpur Superstars at 29-2 after 3.5 overs. He formed a crucial 63-run partnership off 48 deliveries for the third wicket with Adarsh Singh, who was dismissed for 41 off 29 balls.

Despite wickets falling at the other end, Rizvi remained resilient, playing aggressive shots to keep his team in contention. The right-handed batter reached his fifty in just 33 balls, capped off with a six.

Here’s the video of Sameer’s innings:

Trending

Kanpur needed 16 runs from the final over, with Sameer Rizvi at the crease. The first ball was a dot and Rizvi launched the second delivery over the boundary for a six. However, he was out on the third ball, unable to lead his team to victory.

Rizvi scored 87 off 50 balls, hitting three fours and eight sixes. Kanpur required four runs from the last ball which was eventually a dot. They lost by three runs.

UP T20 League 2024: Abhishek Goswami shines with the bat for Gorakhpur Lions

Gorakhpur Lions won the toss and opted to bat first. Openers Yashu Pradhan and Anivesh Choudhary established a solid start with a 56-run partnership. Siddharth Sarvan Yadav contributed with a valuable 39 off 32 balls. Abhishek Goswami then gave a significant boost to the total, scoring 51 off 27 balls with five boundaries and three sixes.

The Lions posted a total of 177-7 in their 20 overs. For Kanpur, Mohsin Khan, Vineet Panwar, and Mukesh Kumar took two wickets each. Despite a valiant effort from Sameer Rizvi, it was Gorakhpur who maintained their composure and secured a narrow three-run victory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️