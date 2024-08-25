Full list of Kanpur Superstars players for UP T20 League 2024 ft. Sameer Rizvi & Mohsin Khan

The UP T20 (Uttar Pradesh T20) League is back for its second season, running from August 25 to September 14, 2024. All the matches will be hosted at the Ekana International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

A total of six teams will feature in the league: Kanpur Superstars, Noida Super Kings, Lucknow Falcons, Kashi Rudras, Meerut Mavericks, and Gorakhpur Lions.

Kanpur Superstars had a poor run in the inaugural season of the UP T20 League. They finished fifth on the points table with three wins and six losses in 10 games.

Chennai Super Kings batting all-rounder Sameer Rizvi led the Kanpur Superstars in the previous edition and was the top-scorer for his side, third overall, with 455 runs in 10 innings, averaging 50.56. Vineet Panwar led the bowling unit with 14 wickets in eight matches. He was among the top five wicket-takers of the tournament last year.

Sameer Rizvi will be the captain in the 2024 edition as well. He will have the services of Aaqib Khan, Adarsh Singh, Vineet Panwar, and Rishabh Rajput, who have been retained from last year’s squad.

In 2024, the Kanpur Superstars have bolstered their squad with some impressive signings, including Mohsin Khan, the star bowler from Lucknow Super Giants. They’ve also brought in key players from previous editions such as Kuldeep Kumar and Shoaib Siddiqui from Meerut Mavericks, Sudhanshu Sonkar, Nadeem, Shaurya Singh, and Mukesh Kumar from Lucknow Falcons, Ankur Malik from Kashi Rudras, and Osho Mohan from Noida Super Kings.

Additionally, fresh domestic talents like Mohammad Aashiyan, Inzamam Hussain, Shubham Mishra, and Asif Ali are set to elevate their game with the exposure gained in domestic cricket.

On Monday, August 26, the Kanpur Superstars will face the Lucknow Falcons in the third match of the UP T20 League 2024.

Kanpur Superstars squad for UP T20 League 2024

Here is the Kanpur Superstars' complete list of players for the upcoming edition of UP T20 League 2024:

Sameer Rizvi (c), Vineet Panwar, Rishabh Rajput, Aaqib Khan, Adarsh Singh, Mohsin Khan, Shoaib Siddiqui, Shaurya Singh, Ankur Malik, Nadeem, Osho Mohan, Kuldeep Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Sudhanshu Sonkar, Mohammad Aashiyan, Inzamam Hussain, Shubham Mishra, Asif Ali

