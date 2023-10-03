[WATCH] Karan KC bowls from well behind the popping crease to stun Yashasvi Jaiswal in the Asian Games 2023 quarterfinal 

Nepal pacer Karan KC displayed experimentation of the highest degree during his side's Asian Games 2023 quarterfinal clash against India at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou on Tuesday.

In the eighth over of the first innings, Karan bowled from marginally ahead of the umpire and well behind the popping crease. The back-of-a-length delivery surprised Yashasvi Jaiswal, who could not judge the ball and mistimed his attempt to play a stroke.

Jaiswal had his hand on his hip after missing out on the delivery and was looking out on the pitch, while the commentators dissected the bizarre approach by Karan.

Have a look at the delivery right here:

Expand Tweet

The delivery came at a time when Nepal were in search of answers following a dominant start by the Men in Blue. Yashasvi Jaiswal was in fine touch while Ruturaj Gaikwad played second fiddle as India amassed 84 runs in 7.4 overs before Karan dished out the unorthodox delivery.

Bowling from behind the crease is a rare, but not totally alien concept. Kieron Pollard, among other bowlers in the modern era, has often bowled from several yards behind the crease to unsettle the batters.

Karan KC bowled two overs and finished with figures of 0-23.

Karan KC bowled with the new ball in the second over of the innings, where he conceded 15 runs. He was hit for two consecutive sixes and was then brought back into the attack for a one-over spell right before the halfway mark of the innings.

In his second and final over, he conceded consecutive boundaries, leading to him bowling from well behind the popping crease and inducing a dot ball.

While Nepal improved their bowling display in the second half of the innings, they could not prevent Team India from crossing the 200-run mark.

Nepal remained spirited in the run chase with a number of their batters getting off to reasonably good starts, but the minnows could not gain momentum and fell short of the target.