[Watch] Karun Nair smashes his fourth fifty of the season for Mysore Warriors in the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024

Mysore Warriors captain Karun Nair maintained his outstanding form by scoring his fourth fifty of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2024 on Wednesday, August 28. He did so in the 27th match against the Mangalore Dragons at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

Chasing a target of 179, Mysore opener Karthik CA (14 off 19 balls) struggled during his time at the crease. However, SU Karthik and Karun Nair formed a superb 107-run partnership off 57 balls for the second wicket. Karthik was dismissed for a well-made 69 off 52 balls, including seven fours and two sixes.

Nair, who had scored an unbeaten 80 against the Hubli Tigers in the previous game, delivered another match-winning performance. The right-handed batter scored 64 off 31 balls, featuring six boundaries and four sixes.

Mysore won the game by six wickets with eight balls remaining, and Nair was awarded Player of the Match.

Mysore Warriors bowlers continued their good run in the last league game

After being put into bat, the Mangalore Dragons lost their opener, Rohit Patil, for 12 off nine balls. His partner, Tushar Singh, contributed a solid 43 off 26 balls before being dismissed by Krishnappa Gowtham. Wicketkeeper-batter Krishnamurthy Siddharth scored 50 runs off 36 balls, hitting four boundaries and two sixes.

In the closing stages, Lochan Gowda (25 off 15 balls) and MB Darshan (18 off eight balls) propelled the Dragons to a total of 178-9 in their 20 overs. For the Warriors, K Gowtham, Karthik CA, and Manoj Bhandage each took two wickets.

In response, Mysore's captain Nair, and SU Karthik led the team to victory in their final league game. The Warriors have advanced to the semi-finals, while the Mangalore Dragons have been eliminated from the tournament.

Meanwhile, Karun Nair ranks second among the top run-scorers, having accumulated 490 runs in 10 innings, including four fifties and one century.

