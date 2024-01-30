[Watch] "Keep pushing in life" - Rishabh Pant trains hard ahead of comeback

Team India's keeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been on the sidelines after suffering multiple injuries in a horrific car accident in December 2022.

The southpaw has been recovering well and has used his social media handles to give fans updates about his rehabilitation from time to time. On Tuesday, January 30, he posted an Instagram story, in which he can be seen training hard as he gears up for his cricketing return.

Sharing the video, Pant wrote:

"Keep pushing in life"

Rishabh Pant was ruled out of several major tournaments last year, including the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia and the 2023 ODI World Cup, due to his injuries.

The 26-year-old's prolonged hiatus is likely to end as he is expected to return to action in the upcoming 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"I felt like my time in this world is up" - Rishabh Pant opens up on his car accident

Rishabh Pant recently spoke about what went through his mind after the tragic car crash on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. He stated that he felt as if his time was up.

Speaking on the Star Sports show 'Believe', here' Pant said:

"First time in my life, I felt like my time in this world is up. During the accident, I was aware of the wounds, but I was lucky as it could have been even more serious. I was feeling that someone saved me."

Mentioning that he was keen to work hard to make a comeback after recovering from the injuries, he added:

"I asked the doctor how long will it take for me to recover, he said it would take 16-18 months. I knew I had to work hard to cut this recovery time."

Pant is likely to captain the Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2024. He attended the IPL 2024 mini-auction in Dubai and was present at the table with Delhi's team management.

