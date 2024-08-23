[Watch] Khurram Shahzad dismisses Najmul Shanto with a snorter during PAK vs BAN 1st Test 2024

Pakistan pacer Khurram Shahzad bowled a superb delivery to dismiss Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto on Day 3 of the first Test of the two-match series on Friday, August 23, at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The dismissal occurred on the last delivery of the 27th over. Right-arm pacer Shahzad bowled a good-length delivery to the left-handed batter that angled in sharply. The Bangladesh skipper tried to defend but missed it completely as the ball went on to hit the stumps.

Here’s the video of the dismissal (via Pakistan Cricket X handle):

Shanto couldn’t contribute much with the bat, scoring 16 off 42 balls, including two boundaries. The left-handed batter’s dismissal left his side at 53-2 at the end of the 27th over. Pakistan declared their first innings at 448/6.

Centuries from Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel help Pakistan put up a big total on the board

Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bowl first. Their bowlers made an early impact, reducing the hosts to 16-3. Left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam claimed two key wickets, dismissing Pakistan captain Shan Masood for 6 and Babar Azam for 0.

Saim Ayub contributed a solid 56 off 98 balls but it was Mohammad Rizwan and Pakistan’s vice-captain Saud Shakeel who turned the game around with a formidable 240-run partnership from 386 balls.

Shakeel scored 141 off 261 balls, including nine boundaries, while Rizwan remained unbeaten on 171 off 239 balls, hitting 11 boundaries and three sixes.

Pakistan declared their innings at 448-6 after 113 overs. For Bangladesh, Shoriful Islam and Hasan Mahmud took two wickets each.

In response, Bangladesh openers Shadman Islam and Zakir Hasan put together a 31-run stand before Hasan was dismissed by Naseem Shah for 12. Khurram Shahzad then took the crucial wicket of Bangladesh captain Shanto.

At the time of writing, Bangladesh are 76-2 after 35 overs, with Shadman Islam on 29 and Mominul Haque on 12 at the crease.

