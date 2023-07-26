[Watch] Kieron Pollard smashes the biggest six of MLC 2023

West Indian all-rounder and MI New York captain Kieron Pollard smashed a 110 metre long six, the biggest of the Major League Cricket (MLC), on Tuesday, July 25.

The massive hit came on the second ball of the 12th over against the Seattle Orcas. Right-arm pacer Cameron Gannon from over-the-wicket dropped a slower-one short outside the off-stump. It didn't bounce much, allowing Pollard to clear his front leg and clear the ground over mid-wicket.

Here's a video of the six:

10 balls later, the all-rounder mistimed a short delivery from spinner Harmeet Singh for an easy catch to Gannon at deep mid-wicket. He went back after a brisk 18-ball 34, which included three sixes and a boundary.

The innings added to Nicholas Pooran's 68 (34) and took MI's score to 194/8. It was a par score but the Orcas chased it down in 19.2 overs courtesy of a stunning 44-ball 110 from Heinrich Klaasen, including a 26-run over vs Rashid Khan.

Kieron Pollard's injury a potentially massive blow for MI New York

Unfortunately for MI, Kieron Pollard suffered an injury in the second innings. While trying to save a straight shot from Klaasen against David Wiese's bowling at long-off, he fell right on his shoulder and called for the physio immediately. He walked back to the dugout in pain with his arm tucked into the t-shirt.

It could be a decisive blow for the side ahead of their knock-out Eliminator clash against Washington Freedom on Thursday in Dallas. The skipper hasn't scored a lot of runs in the competition but has the fourth-best strike rate of 166.15.

Pollard plays an important middle-order role which, if he's ruled out, would be difficult to replicate. MI will likely go with Dewald Brevis and Pooran, and Tim David will be asked to finish the innings as well as hold the middle order together.