[Watch] KKR captain Shreyas Iyer dances to SRK's Jhoome jo Pathaan song

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Shreyas Iyer danced to Shah Rukh Khan's chartbuster song Jhoome jo Pathaan during a recent event. Iyer made a comeback in IPL this season after missing out last year due to an injury issue.

Shreyas resumed his captaincy stint at KKR with a victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday (March 23) at Eden Gardens. However, he didn't have a great time with the bat as he got out for a duck.

A fan shared a video on X on Monday to give a glimpse of Shreyas Iyer's activities off the field. In it, the flamboyant batter could be seen shaking his legs to SRK's Jhoome jo Pathaan song.

You can watch the video below:

"A win to start the season gives you a lot of motivation"- KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer after victory vs SRH in IPL 2024

After winning their season opener against SRH, KKR captain Shreyas Iyer shed light on the importance of beginning with a victory. He also feels that they need to improve in a few areas going ahead. Reflecting on the positive result at the post-match presentation, Iyer said:

"A win to start the season gives you a lot of motivation, also a lot of learning. So many points and areas we need to improve on - as individuals and team. Fielding is one of them - was so loud there, it was deafening. Kind of difficult for me to signal to them amidst all the noise."

On his discussion with Harshit Rana before the final over, Shreyas added:

"He was a bit nervous when he came on to bowl, I looked at him in the eyes and said - this is your moment, buddy. Make the best use of it, if we lose it's fine, but back yourself, and execute your plans. There was a bit of cluster in between, but I tried to calm him down. Rest is history."

Kolkata Knight Riders will next face Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, March 29.