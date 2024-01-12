[Watch] KKR’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz surprises sleeping Rinku Singh on flight ahead of IND vs AFG 2nd T20I 

Afghanistan captain Rahmanullah Gurbaz surprised a sleeping Rinku Singh on the flight from Mohali to Indore ahead of the second T20I against India at the Holkar Cricket Stadium. In a video shared by Gurbaz on Instagram, the wicketkeeper-batter could be seen surprising Singh. He captioned the post:

“Sorry janii.”

Watch the clip below:

Gurbaz and Rinku play together for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The duo were retained by the Kolkata-based franchise ahead of the 2024 auction.

Gurbaz failed to deliver despite getting a start in the first T20I against India. The right-handed batter scored 23 runs off 28 balls, hitting one maximum and two boundaries. On the other hand, Rinku Singh stayed unbeaten on 16 off nine deliveries, comprising two boundaries, as the Men in Blue won the game by six wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.

“He just told me to react according to the ball” – Rinku Singh shares words of wisdom from MS Dhoni after another successful finish

Rinku Singh recently shared the advice he received from former India captain MS Dhoni. Speaking after helping India finish off yet another game, this time against Afghanistan, Singh said:

“I have got a habit of batting at six and finishing games. I'm feeling very happy with this job. Enjoyed the cold conditions, it was tough while fielding though. I just try to talk to myself, batting at six, I don't have the chance to face too many balls or score too many runs, that's the thing I keep telling myself.”

Talking about the advice Dhoni gave him, Singh added:

“I've spoken with Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni). He just told me to react according to the ball, keep your calm and I just do the same thing. I don't think a lot while batting, just react to the ball.”

Rinku Singh is tipped by many as the next big finisher in Indian cricket. He will hope to pick up on Dhoni's advice, who is widely seen as the best finisher of the game.

