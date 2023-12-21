[Watch] KL Rahul gets out against the run of play in IND vs SA ODI decider

India captain KL Rahul departed against the run of play in the ODI series decider against South Africa at Boland Park in Paarl on Thursday, December 21.

The right-handed batter got out for 21 runs off 35 balls, including two boundaries. He failed to consolidate despite getting a decent start but shared a 52-run partnership with Sanju Samson after early blows.

During his knock, Rahul also became the only second Indian wicketkeeper batter in 14 years after MS Dhoni to score 1000 ODI runs in a calendar year.

Expand Tweet

For the unversed, Rahul’s dismissal took place in the 19th over of India's innings. Wiaan Mulder bowled a length ball on the legs and Rahul tried to pull. The wicketkeeper-batter, however, under-edged the ball and the ball lobbed off the thigh pad and straight into the hands of wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen, who completed an easy catch.

Watch KL Rahul's wicket below:

Expand Tweet

With the dismissal, the hosts reduced the Men in Blue to 101/3 after 18.5 overs.

KL Rahul had previously scored 56 in the second ODI, but the Proteas won the game by eight wickets to level the series 1-1 in Gqeberha.

Aiden Markram's South Africa dominate KL Rahul-led India in 3rd ODI

South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and fielded an unchanged side in the third ODI. The visitors made a couple of changes as debutante Rajat Patidar replaced injured Ruturaj Gaikwad, while Kuldeep Yadav (rested) made way for Washington Sundar.

The Proteas made a sensational start as Nandra Burger and Beuran Hendricks sent back debutante Rajat Patidar and Sai Sudharsan, respectively.

At the time of writing, India were 106/3 after 22.2 overs, with Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma at the crease. KL Rahul was the last batter to be dismissed.

The Men in Blue will be looking to register their first ODI series in South Africa after 2018. They lost the previous ODI series 1-2 in South Africa.

The visitors won the one-sided first ODI by eight wickets as Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan scalped five and four wickets, respectively.

The Proteas then won another one-sided affair by the same margin in the second ODI, thanks to an unbeaten century from Tony de Zorrzi (119 runs off 122 balls).

Follow the IND vs SA 3rd ODI live score and updates here.

Get IPL Auction 2024 Updates and news. Follow Sportskeeda for all activities, sold, and unsold players' details.