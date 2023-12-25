[Watch] KL Rahul & other Indian players undergo fielding drills ahead of Boxing Day Test against South Africa

Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul was in focus as the Indian team were seen sweating it out in training ahead of the highly anticipated Test series against South Africa, with the first game to be played in Centurion from Boxing Day.

In a video posted by the BCCI, alongside Rahul, the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill were seen practicing slip catches, giving the fans an idea of what the slip cordon could look like.

Other players also trained hard, not just on their catching but also on collecting and releasing the ball as soon as possible while running. Here's the video:

Rahul Dravid hints that KL Rahul will keep wickets in Boxing Day Test

Indian head coach Rahul Dravid addressed the press on Sunday, December 24, and hinted that KL Rahul would play as the wicketkeeper in the Test series. With Ishan Kishan unavailable due to personal reasons, Dravid feels Rahul is ready to take up the responsibility despite not having kept in the longest format for India.

On this, he stated:

"It is a different challenge and an exciting one for him (KL Rahul). With Ishan not being available this opportunity came up. We have a couple of keepers to choose from. Rahul is very confident and keen on giving it a go. We do understand that it's not something he has probably done often. That's certainly tough to keep wickets for 50 overs and bat as well. It takes a lot out of your body. He has prepared well for the past 5-6 months. There won't be as much spin bowling here as it will be pace and that will ease him into his role."

It will be interesting to see where Rahul bats, given he had scored a Test hundred as an opener the last time India played in Centurion.

