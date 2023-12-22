[Watch] KL Rahul lets Sai Sudharsan bag the Impact Fielder medal after India's ODI series win over South Africa

The Indian dressing room was all smiles after completing a historic ODI series win over South Africa on Thursday. This was only the second instance of the Men in Blue winning an ODI series on South African soil, with the first win coming in 2018 when Virat Kohli and Co. won 5-1.

The BCCI regularly posts the behind-the-scenes video on their website. The latest video saw the Indian players with huge smiles after a memorable 78-run win in Paarl to seal the series.

It was then time for the head coach for the series, Sitanshu Kotak, to acknowledge the performances of Sanju Samson for his incredible maiden ODI hundred and also Arshdeep Singh, who picked up four wickets and the Player of the Series award.

The stand-in fielding coach, Ajay Ratra, continued the trend of giving away the Impact Fielder medal for the series. He said that captain KL Rahul had more points on the board, but the wicketkeeper was kind enough to hand the award to Sai Sudharsan.

It was a truly heartwarming gesture and one that would give the youngster a lot of confidence. Here's the video:

Youngsters stepping up biggest takeaway for India

With several senior players from India's 2023 World Cup squad rested for the Test series, the chance was there for the taking for the youngsters to prove a point. Arshdeep Singh picked up 10 wickets in the series and also showed glimpses of what he is capable of with bat in hand.

Sai Sudharsan's back-to-back half-centuries and a game-changing catch of Heinrich Klaasen in the third ODI proved what he brought to the table as well. The likes of Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh also were impressive while Sanju Samson once again showed that he has the ability to win games with the bat if given consistent chances.

