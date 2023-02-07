[WATCH] KL Rahul makes his fan's day during his visit to Sai Baba temple in Nagpur ahead of Border Gavaskar Series

India's Test vice-captain, KL Rahul, on Tuesday, February 7, paid a visit to Sai Baba temple in Nagpur to seek blessings for the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy, which starts on February 9.

The 30-year-old also made a young fan’s day at the temple by giving him an autograph.

Watch the video below:

Pawan arya @Pawanar02106943 #KLRahul𓃵 KL Rahul visited Sai Baba mandir in Nagpur KL Rahul visited Sai Baba mandir in Nagpur ❤️😍 #KLRahul𓃵 https://t.co/9zW4pfrUEE

Rahul failed to deliver in the two-Test series in Bangladesh, scoring 57 runs in four innings. He, however, guided Team India to a 2-0 victory.

The right-hander will look to deliver with the bat in the four-Test series.

He will look to draw confidence from his decent track record against Australia in Tests. So far, he has amassed 580 runs in nine Tests, including a hundred and six half-centuries.

It’s also worth mentioning that Rahul scored 393 runs in four Tests at an average of 65 during Australia’s last tour of India.

“I’m more than happy to do that” – KL Rahul ready to play in middle order

With Shubman Gill in prime form, KL Rahul has said he is ready to bat in the middle order in the injured Shreyas Iyer’s absence. The Karnataka batter also played a match-winning knock at No.5 in the recently concluded ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Speaking at a press conference, Rahul said:

“If it arises, then I’m more than happy to do that. Whatever little cricket I’ve played for the country, I’ve always done that. Whatever the team has asked me to do, I try and prepare that way and try and do my best for the team, and if that is something that the team wants me to do here, I’ll be more than happy to do it.”

It’s worth mentioning that Gill scored a century in the first Test in Bangladesh.

India’s squad for the first two Tests: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, and Suryakumar Yadav.

