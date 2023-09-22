[Watch] KL Rahul misses easy runout in IND vs AUS 1st ODI

India stand-in captain KL Rahul failed to deliver behind the stumps in the opening ODI against Australia in Mohali on Friday, September 22. The wicketkeeper missed an easy run out of Marnus Labuschagne, who was batting on 11 runs off 14 balls, in the 23rd over with the batter nowhere in the frame.

The incident took place off Ravindra Jadeja’s over when Labuschagne pushed a flighted delivery towards the cover.

Suryakumar Yadav put a hand to it before throwing it to the keeper. In the meantime, there was confusion between Labuschagne and non-strike Cameron Green, who never wanted the single.

Yadav threw wide of the stumps, and Rahul failed to grab the ball. Labuchagne was miles down the wicket.

Rahul also failed to collect several throws on numerous occasions. The Indian fielders were also pathetic on the field as they failed to collect balls several times.

In the end, Rahul completed redemption as he stumped out Labuschagne for 39 (49) off Ravichandran Ashwin in the 33rd over.

KL Rahul opts to field against Australia in 1st ODI

Indian captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to field against Australia in the first ODI on Friday. The Men in Blue included Ravichandran Ashwin, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Mohammed Shami in the playing XI, while Mohammed Siraj rested following his heroics (6/21) in the Asia Cup 2023 final.

The hosts made a perfect start as Mohammed Shami dismissed Mitchell Marsh for just four runs, thanks to an easy catch from Shubman Gill at slips. David Warner (52 off 53) then stitched a 94-run partnership with Steve Smith (41 off 60) for the second wicket.

Ravindra Jadeja broke the partnership as Warner played straight to Gill in the deep. Shami then bowled out Smith to bring back India into the game.

Labuschagne and Cameron Green then steadied Australia's innings and took them past the 150-run mark.

At the time of writing, the visitors were 166/4 after 35.4 overs with Green and Josh Inglis at the crease when rain interrupted play.

