[Watch] KL Rahul's one-handed screamer sends Usman Khawaja packing during IND vs AUS 2nd Test

Team India got the much-needed wicket of Australian opener Usman Khawaja thanks to an incredible catch from KL Rahul during the second Test of the ongoing four-match series in Delhi on Friday.

It was a full delivery outside the leg stump from Ravindra Jadeja as he wanted to cramp Khawaja for room. The southpaw, who had been timing his reverse sweeps and sweeps to perfection until then, nailed another one towards square leg. But Rahul moved swiftly towards his right and caught the ball with an outstretched right hand, keeping his balance incredibly well.

Usman Khawaja was in disbelief as he thought it was a boundary as soon as he got the ball off the middle of his bat.

Here's a video of KL Rahul's sensational catch:

BCCI @BCCI



WOW. A one-handed stunner from



#INDvAUS ICYMI - WHAT. A. CATCHWOW. A one-handed stunner from @klrahul to end Usman Khawaja’s enterprising stay! ICYMI - WHAT. A. CATCH 😯😯WOW. A one-handed stunner from @klrahul to end Usman Khawaja’s enterprising stay!#INDvAUS https://t.co/ODnHQ2BPIK

Cummins & Handscomb continue fightback after Usman Khawaja's wicket

Usman Khawaja seemed to be in a great frame of mind with his positive footwork and intent to keep scoring. His array of sweeps and reverse sweeps caught India off-guard and helped him bring about his half-century.

Things went southwards for Australia when they lost Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith and Travis Head cheaply. However, Peter Handscomb once again repaid the faith shown in him by the selectors as he got together with Khawaja to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Khawaja's wicket brought about another breakthrough with Alex Carey departing soon after. With the Aussies reeling at 186/6, it looked like the hosts could bowl them out under 200. But captain Pat Cummins and Handscomb thereafter added a half-century stand to continue the resistance from the visitors and take the score close to 300.

India will need to find a way to wrap up the visitors quickly. They know they have to bat last on this track and it will certainly not be easy with three spinners in the opposition ranks.

Get the IND vs AUS Live Score for 2nd Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes