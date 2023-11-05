[Watch] KL Rahul sent packing by sensational outfield catch from Rassie van der Dussen in IND vs SA 2023 World Cup clash

Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul had his stay at the crease cut short by an incredible catch from Rassie van der Dussen in the India-South Africa clash at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, November 5.

Coming in to bat with India rollicking on 227/3 in the 37th over, Rahul struggled for timing from the get-go and was dismissed on a mere eight off 17 deliveries. With the frustration growing with every passing ball, the 31-year-old finally took the aerial route to accelerate the scoring.

However, his pick-up shot off a back-of-the-length delivery from Marco Jansen wasn't well-timed, and Van der Dussen moved swiftly to complete a spectacular diving catch at deep square leg.

Here is a video of the fielding brilliance by Van der Dussen that sent KL Rahul packing:

Despite the off-day, KL Rahul has been in excellent form with several valuable contributions throughout the tournament. The classy batter has scored 245 runs at an average of 61.25, including a match-winning 97* in India's opening game against Australia.

The wicket was a massive relief for the usually reliable Jansen, who was carted to all parts of the Eden Gardens before the scalp of Rahul. The lanky all-rounder returned figures of 1/94 from 9.4 overs.

Team India post a massive total on a difficult pitch at Kolkata

Virat Kohli brought up his record-leveling 49th ODI century.

Despite KL Rahul's laborious innings, Team India posted a massive total of 326/5 in 50 overs on a tricky wicket at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Following a blistering start provided by skipper Rohit Sharma with 40 off 24 deliveries, the Proteas struck with two quick wickets, removing Rohit and Shubman Gill.

However, it was the Virat Kohli show as the master batter brought up his much-awaited 49th ODI century on his 35th birthday. He displayed tremendous application against the South African spinners in the middle overs to propel the side to a seemingly match-winning total.

The ton also saw the 35-year-old equal the Little Master Sachin Tendulkar for the most ODI centuries.

Kohli was brilliantly supported by Shreyas Iyer, who scored a masterful 77 off 87 balls. The finishing touches were provided by Suryakumar Yadav (22 off 14) and Ravindra Jadeja (29* off 15) as the South African bowlers succumbed to the onslaught from the Indian batters.

With 229 being the highest total posted by a team in the four innings played at Kolkata during the World Cup, the target could prove to be too steep for even the in-form South African batters.

Both teams have already qualified for the semifinals, and the victor will likely finish at the top of the points table.

While India remain the only undefeated side of the competition after seven games, Temba Bavuma's men have won all but one of their seven matches.