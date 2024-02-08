[Watch] KL Rahul spotted at Mumbai airport, poses for pictures with fans

Team India batter KL Rahul was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport. He was last seen in cricketing action during the first Test against England in Hyderabad in January 2024.

Rahul was then forced to sit out of the second Test in Vizag due to pain in his right quad. The veteran cricketer went to NCA for recovery and is reportedly cleared to return to action for the third Test.

Photographer Viral Bhayani, through his Instagram page, gave fans the latest glimpse of Rahul. In the video, the cricketer can be seen at the Mumbai airport posing for pictures with his fans.

You can watch the video below:

Since the South Africa tour in December last year, Rahul has batted in the middle-order in Test cricket. He has been successful so far, hitting a wonderful century in South Africa and following it up with an 86-run knock in the first Test against England.

In his absence, Rajat Patidar got a chance to make his Test debut in Vizag. Rahul will most likely reclaim his spot in the playing XI for the Rajkot Test.

"When they return, they will automatically be part of the XI" - Pragyan Ojha on KL Rahul and Virat Kohli's comeback in Test series vs England

Virat Kohli missed the first two Tests against England due to personal reasons. It is not yet clear whether he will return for the remaining three games in the series.

Former Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha opined that Shreyas Iyer and Rajat Patidar might have to make way if Virat Kohli and KL Rahul return for the third Test in Rajkot. During a discussion on Colors Cineplex about playing XI for the next Test, Ojha said:

"Shreyas Iyer was left slightly behind. When you talk about great batters like Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul has also scored runs, when they return, they will automatically be part of the XI. So probably Shreyas Iyer and Rajat Patidar will have to make way because the situation is like that."

Ojha added:

"It's not that you don't want to give opportunities but when great batters are coming and you don't have that much room, you cannot give them the cushion. So go back and score runs in domestic cricket."

Virat Kohli is likely to miss the third and fourth Test, however, as per ESPNCricinfo.

