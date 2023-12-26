[Watch] "Kohli bhai se*y" - Centurion crowd comes up with a unique chant for Virat during IND vs SA 2023 1st Test

Cricket fans are known for their unique chants during Test matches. A new addition was made to the long list during the Boxing Day Test match between India and South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday (December 26).

When star Indian batter Virat Kohli returned to the dressing room after the end of the first session, the fans near him started shouting, 'Kohli bhai se*y' in unison. A video of the same has surfaced on the internet, with multiple fans sharing it on X.

Kohli is one of the most popular cricketers in the world, and he enjoys a massive fan following even outside India. His fans in South Africa made their presence felt in the following video:

The video tweet has received 200 likes in a few hours only. Fans on X liked the chant from the fans and quite a few of them reposted the clip on their profile as well.

Virat Kohli has been the top-scorer for India in the 1st Test so far

Virat Kohli came out to bat at number four and scored 38 runs off 65 balls for the Indian cricket team in the first match against South Africa. The conditions have been challenging for the Indian batters, and some fine bowling from the home side has left the visitors reeling at 124/6 in the first innings after 36 overs.

KL Rahul is currently batting in the middle with Shardul Thakur. Rahul was the hero for India in the 2021 Boxing Day match against South Africa. Indian fans will hope that the wicket-keeper batter steps up and delivers the goods once again.

Kagiso Rabada has been the wrecker-in-chief with the ball. The South African speedster has scalped four wickets in his spell of 12 overs thus far.

