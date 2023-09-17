[Watch] "Kohli, Kohli, Kohli"- Fans in Colombo run behind Virat Kohli for a selfie ahead of Asia Cup 2023 Final

Virat Kohli is the most-followed cricketer on Instagram. He has a massive fanbase in India and in foreign countries as well. Cricket fans of Sri Lanka have showered love on Kohli in the Asia Cup this year.

A viral video from Colombo further shows how much the Sri Lankan fans admire Virat Kohli. The Indian team can be seen coming on to the hotel in the video. Shubman Gill walked in first, followed by Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. A few fans wanted to take a selfie with Pandya.

Kohli walked in next and everyone standing near him ran for a selfie with the star Indian batter. In the final moments of the clip, one can see Suryakumar Yadav coming in, but everyone only focused on Kohli. You can watch the video here:

Kohli has entertained the Sri Lankan fans in this year's Asia Cup. He scored a match-winning century against Pakistan. Before that, in the group stage match against Nepal, Kohli was spotted dancing to Nepali songs at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Virat Kohli will play against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 Final today

While the Sri Lankan fans chased Kohli for a selfie in Colombo, not all of them would want him to score big in today's Asia Cup 2023 Final. Sri Lanka will take on India in the summit clash, and the local fans would want their team to become the champions on home soil.

A majority of the local fans at the R Premadasa Stadium returned home disappointed when Sri Lanka lost to India by 41 runs last Tuesday in the Super Fours round. The two teams will lock horns again in Colombo today. It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top in the Asia Cup 2023 Final.