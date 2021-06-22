Watch: Kuldeep Yadav gears up for Sri Lanka series in style

Team India cricketer Kuldeep Yadav, is all set for a comeback in the upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka in July. Yadav is currently undergoing a 14-day mandatory quarantine in Mumbai. After a strict quarantine of seven days, the cricketers have begun their training in the hotel gym.

The spinner from Uttar Pradesh shared a video through an Instagram story, where he can be seen putting the extra yards in the gym. Kuldeep Yadav looked all decked up after an intense training session.

After completing the quarantine, the entire Indian contingent will fly to Colombo where they will play all their six games from July 13.

Kuldeep Yadav hopeful of making India's T20 World Cup squad

The young spinner has had a rollercoaster ride so far in his international career. From being a regular member to losing the trust of the team management, Kuldeep Yadav has witnessed it all in a very short span.

However, things look bright once again as Yadav has been picked for the Sri Lanka series. Under the guidance of Rahul Dravid, he will look to regain his lost rhythm. Speaking to ANI, he said that if he performs in Sri Lanka, he could potentially make the squad for the T20 World Cup.

"For T20, nothing more than performance matters if you have to make space for yourself in the team. There is the Sri Lanka tour, then the IPL, it will all be very important for me. If I perform well in both the tournaments, then hopefully, I'll get a place in the T20 World Cup team," stated Kuldeep Yadav.

Stay focused on what you believe in, pour all the energy into you and above all, have an attitude. Believe you can, never doubt the possibilities, anything is possible. pic.twitter.com/Hk7sQXj8Gb — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) April 16, 2021

Kuldeep Yadav's last ODI appearance came earlier this year during the three-match ODI series against England. He played the first two games of the series and returned wicketless. Yadav's last T20 match was in January last year against Sri Lanka.

