[Watch] Kuldeep Yadav outfoxes Jos Buttler with a peach in IND vs ENG 2023 World Cup showdown

Kuldeep Yadav took the prized scalp of England captain Jos Buttler in the India vs England 2023 World Cup match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, October 29. The left-arm wrist spinner dismissed the wicketkeeper-batter with a jaffa to leave England reeling at 52/5 in a 230-run chase.

The dismissal took place in the 16th over of England’s innings. Kuldeep bowled on a flatter trajectory outside off. Buttler went deep inside the crease to create room towards the off-side. The ball, however, turned sharply and entered the gap between the bat and pads before shattering the top of the middle stumps, leaving Buttler stunned.

Watch Buttler’s wicket below:

For the unversed, Buttler has been in a lean patch with the bat in the World Cup. The right-handed batter has returned with scores of 43, 20, nine, 15, eight and 10 (today).

Jos Buttler and Co. on the verge of 5th loss in 2023 World Cup

Jos Buttler and Co. are on the verge of a fifth loss in only the sixth game of the 2023 World Cup unless the lower order produces a masterclass with the bat.

Jasprit Bumrah provided the perfect start for the Men in Blue as he dismissed Dawid Malan (16 off 17) and Joe Root (golden duck) off consecutive deliveries.

Mohammed Shami soon sent back Ben Stokes (10-ball duck) and Jonny Bairstow (14 off 23) to leave England in despair.

Kuldeep Yadav then added salt to the wounds of England fans by dismissing Jos Buttler.

Earlier in the day, India posted 229/9 in their allotted 50 overs after being asked to bat first. India captain Rohit Sharma starred with the bat, scoring 87 off 101, including three maximums and 10 boundaries.

Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul chipped in with scores of 49 (47) and 39 (58) to help the hosts put 200+ total on the scorecard.

David Willey shone with the ball for England, with figures of 3/45, while Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid shared two wickets apiece. Mark Wood also settled for one dismissal.

