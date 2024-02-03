[Watch] Kuldeep Yadav provides India relief with timely dismissal of Ben Duckett on Day 2 of India vs England 2nd Test

Kuldeep Yadav has drawn first blood for India by dismissing England opener Ben Duckett during Day 2 of the ongoing Test in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Duckett and Zak Crawley once again got the visitors off to a fine start, adding 59 runs for the first wicket. The hosts desperately needed a wicket and Kuldeep put his hand up and got them the breakthrough.

Ben Duckett tried to defend a delivery from Kuldeep Yadav but got deceived by the extra bounce. The ball took a deflection off the shoulder of Duckett's bat and Rajat Patidar completed a simple catch at silly point.

Skipper Rohit Sharma was ecstatic after the wicket as the opening partnership had begun to frustrate the hosts.

Kuldeep Yadav could be the point of difference India need

The England batters were excellent with their sweeps and reverse sweeps in the first Test in Hyderabad and India had to find a way to counter that tactic. That probably led them to pick Kuldeep Yadav for the Visakhapatnam Test and the left-arm wrist-spinner has already made an impact.

Kuldeep's ability to be quicker through the air and also extract extra bounce from the surface could cause the visitors some problems. Both Ollie Pope and Zak Crawley at times have looked a bit tentative in reading Kuldeep and that's where India have to cash in.

Ravichandran Ashwin is complementing Kuldeep beautifully from the other end and is also enjoying the extra bounce on offer from the pitch. The hosts will know that having not crossed the 400-run mark, they will need to keep chipping away with wickets at regular intervals.

England, on the other hand, will want Crawley and Pope to stitch a big partnership with the pitch still good enough for batting.

