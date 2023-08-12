[Watch] Kuldeep Yadav sends back Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell in same over to land killer blow to West Indies

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav continued to prove his T20 mettle by sending back West Indies' two best batters, Nicholas Pooan and captain Rovman Powell, in the same over in the fourth match on Saturday, August 12.

Kuldeep got rid of Pooran on his first ball of the match. The looped-up googly dipped on the left-hander as he tried to go downtown but couldn't get enough of it. It was also a bit far from him and he had to reach out. The ball went high off the toe end and straight to the hand of Suryakumar Yadav at long-on. He went back for 1 (2).

Three balls later, right-hander Powell tried to push a straight good length delivery to the leg side. But it was the googly again which bounce and kissed the outside edge to go square to Shubman Gill at first slip, who moved to his right to grab it.

Pooran and Powell were West Indies' top run-scorers in this series so far. Before this match, the former had 128 runs at an average of 42.67 and a strike rate of 148.84, while the latter had 109 runs at 54.50 with a strike rate of 155.71.

Kuldeep Yadav currently the highest wicket-taker of India-West Indies T20I series

Despite not playing the first match, Kuldeep Yadav's two wickets in the fourth T20I make him the highest wicket-taker of the series so far. He now has six scalps at a brilliant average of 10.33.

The double strike left West Indies reeling at 57/4 but they recovered well through Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer. The former lost his wicket to Yuzvendra Chahal, who came behind Kuldeep with five wickets in the series, but Hetmyer is still going.

