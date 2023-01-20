[Watch] Kuldeep Yadav tries to hide scorecard after losing in ludo against Yuzvendra Chahal and Suryakumar Yadav

Yuzvendra Chahal was seen playing ludo with teammates Kuldeep Yadav and Suryakumar Yadav while traveling to Raipur for India's second ODI of their home series against New Zealand.

Chahal shared an Instagram story on Thursday, January 20, revealing the results of the game. Kuldeep, who appeared to be the loser, was captured trying to hide the scorecard.

Screenshot of Yuzvendra Chahal's Instagram story.

The ODI series opener between the two nations proved to be a high-scoring thriller. India registered an imposing 349-run total after electing to bat first, thanks to Shubman Gill's remarkable knock of 208.

New Zealand gave the home team a tough fight. Michael Bracewell threatened to take the game away from Rohit Sharma and Co., mustering 140 runs from just 78 balls. However, his valiant efforts ultimately went in vain as India completed a 12-run victory.

Yuzvendra Chahal didn't find a place in India's playing for the ODI series opener against New Zealand

Yuzvendra Chahal did not feature in India's playing XI in the opening encounter of the ongoing three-match series. The hosts went with Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar as their spin-bowling options for the fixture.

Chahal was last seen in action earlier this month during India's first ODI of their home series against Sri Lanka. The crafty spinner conceded 58 runs from his full quota of 10 overs while picking up a single wicket.

The 32-year-old injured his shoulder while fielding during the game and was unavailable for selection for the second ODI. It remains to be seen if he will get a chance in the upcoming fixture against New Zealand, as Kuldeep has showcased impressive form lately.

India and New Zealand will lock horns at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Saturday, January 21. The third and final ODI of the series will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday, January 24.

Following the completion of the 50-over rubber, the two sides will compete in a three-match T20I series, beginning on January 27.

India's ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, and Umran Malik.

India's T20I squad: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, and Mukesh Kumar.

