[Watch] “Kya birthday gift chahiye bhai tereko?” - Rohit Sharma cheekily asks Ishan Kishan during press conference 

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma’s witty side was on display again at the press conference ahead of the second Test against West Indies. Replying to a query on what birthday gift he would give Ishan Kishan, the Indian skipper turned towards the young keeper-batter and cheekily asked, “Kya birthday gift chahiye bhai tereko? [What birthday gift do you want?]”

Kishan, who made his red-ball debut for India in the first Test of the ongoing series at Dominica, turned 25 on Tuesday, July 18. At an interaction with the media ahead of the second Test, which begins at Port of Spain in Trinidad from July 20, Rohit was asked if he has planned to give any birthday gift to Kishan. Rohit, in his humorous tone, replied:

“Kya birthday gift chahiye bhai tereko? Sab toh hai [What birthday gift do you need. You have everything]. I will have to ask the team, it will be a team contribution.”

Continuing in his fun mood, he then told Kishan:

“Birthday gift tu humko de bhai 100 run karke [Give us a birthday gift by scoring 100].”

On a serious note, Rohit termed the keeper-batter as a very talented guy who has shown his potential in a short career for India. The Indian captain said:

“Sometime back, he scored a double hundred in one-day cricket. He has the game and the talent, which we have to bring out. He needs opportunities, is a left-handed batter who likes to play aggressive cricket. I’ve had a clear conversation with him on how I want him to play. We’ve given him freedom as well to express himself.”

The 36-year-old was particularly impressed with Kishan’s keeping on a turning and bouncing surface in Dominica. Praising the Jharkhand cricketer for his performance behind the stumps on Test debut, Rohit commented:

“I would like to speak about his keeping; I think he kept really well considering he was playing his first Test match. To keep to [Ravindra] Jadeja and [Ravichandran] Ashwin on a wicket which was turning and bouncing, some balls were staying low as well, I was very impressed with his wicket-keeping skills.”

Kishan took two crucial catches in the first innings in Dominica and looked at ease with the gloves in hand.

“Happy that the guys who are coming in are doing well” - Rohit on transition phase in Indian cricket

Apart from Kishan, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal also made his debut in the Dominica Test and scored a brilliant hundred. The entry of youngsters in the Test team is clear sign of transition taking place. Admitting the same, Rohit asserted that he is pleased with the performances of the new players coming in. He said:

“I am happy that the guys who are coming in are doing well. Our job is important over here with regard to giving them role clarity and telling them what we expect from them. It’s up to them how they want to prepare going into a Test match. All these things now completely rely on those individuals. These guys are quite talented and will take Indian cricket to greater heights. At the moment, these games that they are playing are very crucial.”

Jaiswal was named Player of the Match for his 171 as India hammered West Indies by an innings and 141 runs to clinch the first Test.