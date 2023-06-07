[WATCH] “Kya yaar tum log” - Rohit Sharma loses his cool as Indian bowlers struggle to make an impact on Day 1 of WTC final 

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma appeared a tad frustrated as his bowlers failed to make much of an impact on Day 1 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. He was seen waving his hand at one of his players while speaking in an irritated tone.

India won the toss in the WTC final at the Kennington Oval in London on Wednesday, June 7, and invited Australia to bat under overcast conditions. Mohammed Siraj struck early for India, dismissing the prolific Usman Khawaja for a duck.

However, David Warner (43) gave Australia’s innings a boost, while an attacking half-century from Travis Head guided the batting side to 170/3 at Tea on the opening day.

At the start of the 39th over, Rohit was seen visibly upset with something even as Ravindra Jadeja got ready to bowl.

He was heard saying:

“Kya yaar tum log (what are you guys doing).”

The sentence was followed by an oft-used Hindi expletive and some hand gestures, which clearly suggested that the Indian captain was not happy.

Speaking of the match, Warner was caught down leg off Shardul Thakur’s bowling, just before the end of the first session of play. Early in the second session, Mohammed Shami knocked over Marnus Labuschagne (26) with a beauty. However, Head and Steve Smith added an unbroken 94 to take Australia to tea at 170/3.

What Rohit Sharma said about India’s decision to drop Ravichandran Ashwin

India made a massive call with regard to their playing XI for the WTC final, leaving out seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in favor of an extra pacer.

Speaking after winning the toss, Indian captain Rohit admitted that the decision was a tough one.

“[We are going in with] four seamers and one spinner. The spinner is [Ravindra] Jadeja. It is tough to leave Ashwin out. He has been a match-winner for us, it is not a great occasion to leave him out, but you have got to do what is best for the team in the given conditions,” he said.

India vs Australia WTC 2023 final playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

