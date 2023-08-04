[Watch] Kyle Mayers’ direct hit helps West Indies dismiss Sanju Samson in IND vs WI 1st T20I

A moment of brilliance from all-rounder Kyle Mayers helped West Indies dismiss Sanju Samson in the first T20I against India at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Thursday, August 3.

The wicketkeeper-batter was caught short of the crease at the striker’s end after Axar Patel tried to sneak in a quick single at cover. The incident took place in the 16th over off Jason Holder when Patel tried to take a quick single to get off the mark. Mayers moved to his right to collect the ball before he produced a direct hit to dismiss Samson.

Defending 150, the hosts reduced the Men in Blue to 113/6 in 15.3 overs with two back-to-back wickets in the form of Indian captain Hardik Pandya (19) and Samson (12).

Watch Sanju Samson’s dismissal below:

Did Sanju Samson’s run out prove to be the turning point of the IND vs WI 1st T20I?

With two consecutive dismissals of set batters, Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson, West Indies went on to pull off a four-run win in the first T20I. The hosts are now 1-0 ahead in the five-match series.

Batting first, WI scored 149/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Captain Rovman Powell and Nicholas Pooran starred with the bat. Powell hit 48 off 32 at a strike rate of 150, including three sixes and as many boundaries. Pooran scored 41 off 34, including two boundaries and as many maximums.

For India, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal returned with two wickets apiece.

BCCI @BCCI



will look to bounce back in the second T20I in Guyana.



Scorecard bit.ly/WIvIND-1STT20I… pic.twitter.com/b36y5bevoO West Indies win the first #WIvIND T20I. #TeamIndia will look to bounce back in the second T20I in Guyana.Scorecard

In response, WI restricted India to 145/9, courtesy of two wickets apiece from Obed McCoy, Jason Holder, and Romario Shephard. Debutant Tilak Varma top scored with 39 off 22 balls at a strike rate of 177.27, including three sixes and two boundaries. The other batters, though, failed to deliver.

The two teams will next face off at Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday, August 6.

Click here to check out the full IND vs WI 1st T20I scorecard.