[Watch] Kyle Mayers pulls off spectacular catch to dismiss Faf du Plessis in CPL 2024 clash

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SNP) all-rounder Kyle Mayers pulled off an incredible running catch to dismiss St. Lucia Kings (SLK) skipper Faf du Plessis in the 2024 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) clash in St.Kitts on Sunday, September 1. After posting a massive 201/3 in their 20 overs, SNP picked up two wickets in the third over of the second innings, bowled by Mayers.

However, the all-rounder wasn't done with his magic on the field. Du Plessis top-edged a pacy delivery from Anrich Nortje in the fourth over. Mayers sprinted back to complete a brilliant catch at wide mid-on. Apart from the spectators, the catch had the on-air commentators excited. Mayers' teammates celebrated as SNP reduced SLK to 20/3 in 3.2 overs.

Here is a video of the special effort from Kyle Mayers:

In the first innings, Mayers scored a magnificent 62-ball 92, including six fours and seven sixes, to set up SNP's formidable 200+ total.

The 31-year-old stitched together a 199-run stand with opener Evin Lewis, who finished unbeaten on 100 from 54 deliveries. Mayers was the Player of the Match in SNP's five-wicket. This was his second Player of the Match award in the ongoing season. He won the honor in the tournament opener as well for his game-changing 39 off 24 balls against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons.

Kyle Mayers' brilliant all-round performance goes in vain

Kyle Mayers' sensational effort with the bat and ball and in the field went in vain as SNP blew a golden opportunity for a win against St. Lucia Kings. This was their second consecutive loss in the 2024 CPL. Following his 92 with the bat, Mayers picked up two wickets and pulled off a brilliant catch to dismiss Faf du Plessis.

Yet, after reducing SLK to 24/4 in their chase of 202, the home team bowlers could not secure a win for their team. Sri Lankan and New Zealand internationals Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Tim Seifert added 103 for the fifth wicket in only 43 deliveries to resurrect SLK's innings.

Both scored 60+ at the strike rates of 194 and 237 to set up the finishing kick from veteran all-rounder David Wiese, who scored a 20-ball 34*.

SLK won by five wickets, with 16 balls to spare, to start their season on a winning note. Meanwhile, SNP could not build on the opening game win and fell to a 1-2 win-loss record after three games on the points table.

Kyle Mayers and his SNP side will be back in action against the defending champions Guyana Warriors on Wednesday, September 4.

