[Watch] Kyle Mayers runs out Suryakumar Yadav with direct hit in IND vs WI 2nd T20I 

West Indies all-rounder Kyle Mayers produced a direct hit to dismiss dangerous Suryakumar Yadav in the second T20I against India at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday, August 6. The right-handed batter departed for just one run off three balls.

The incident took place in the fourth over of India's innings. Ishan Kishan tried to steal a quick single off Obed McCoy at mid-wicket, but Mayers was quick to collect the ball before producing a direct hit at the striker’s end. Yadav put in the dive but was found well short of the crease. As a result, West Indies reduced the visitors to 18/2 after 3.3 overs.

Watch Suryakumar Yadav’s dismissal below:

Mayers ran out Sanju Samson in a similar fashion in the last T20I.

With the dismissal, Suryakumar Yadav continued his failures in the West Indies tour. The Mumbai batter had previously scored run a ball 21 in the first T20I, where the Men in Blue fell short by four runs. He previously managed just 78 runs in three ODIs against the same opponents, with the best score of 35 in the third game. The visitors, though, won the series 2-1.

Suryakumar Yadav gets run out in unfortunate fashion as India opt to bat against West Indies

India captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and chose to bat in the second T20I against West Indies. They included leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi in place of the injured Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted:

“UPDATE: Kuldeep Yadav got hit while batting in the nets and was unavailable for selection for the 2nd T20I due to a sore left thumb.”

BCCI @BCCI



#WIvIND UPDATE: Kuldeep Yadav got hit while batting in the nets and was unavailable for selection for the 2nd T20I due to a sore left thumb.

WI, who are 1-0 ahead in the five-game series, played an unchanged side.

West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (w), Rovman Powell (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.

India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan (w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi.

Click here to follow the IND vs WI 2nd T20I live score updates.