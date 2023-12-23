[Watch] “Ladai meri sirf on the field hai” - Gautam Gambhir makes an endearing comment while replying to a query on Virat Kohli 

Former Indian batter Gautam Gambhir made an interesting comment while replying to a query on Virat Kohli in a video that is going viral on social media platforms. While replying to the question on Kohli’s 50th ODI ton, Gambhir cheekily added that his fight with the former skipper is restricted only to the field.

Gambhir and Kohli have had their on-field tussles over the years. The two were at loggerheads during an IPL game a decade ago when the former was still playing in the T20 league. The duo were again engaged in a verbal tussle during IPL 2023 after a match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Gambhir was then the mentor of LSG.

Now, in a viral video, Gambhir is seen making a rather endearing comment on his equation with Kohli. In a video on Star Sports, the former cricketer was asked - against which bowler did Kohli bring up his record-breaking 50th ODI hundred during the 2023 World Cup match against New Zealand?

He replied:

"Lockie Ferguson.”

Gambhir then smilingly went on to add:

“Ye aap baar baar dikhana, mujhe sab kuch yaad rehta hai. Ladai meri sirf on the field hai (Please show this clip again and again, I remember everything. My fight is only on the field)"

Kohli brought up his 50th ODI ton in the 2023 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The 35-year-old scored 117 off 113 balls as the Men in Blue put up 397/4 and then restricted the Kiwis to 327 to confirm their place in the final.

The in-form Indian batter chipped in with a half-century in the final against Australia as well, but the hosts went down in the summit clash by six wickets in Ahmedabad.

“I want Virat Kohli to bat with the same intent he is known for” - Gambhir on South Africa Tests

During a discussion on Star Sports, Gambhir was asked about how he expects Kohli to bat during the upcoming Test series in South Africa. He replied that the 35-year-old must play with the same intent that he is known for. Gambhir said:

"It will be in Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's minds that Shreyas Iyer, who is on his first tour, will be batting after Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul, if he plays, will be playing as a wicketkeeper for the first time. However, I want Virat Kohli to bat with the same intent he is known for."

Kohli has reportedly returned to India due to a family emergency, but is expected to be back in time for the Test series.

