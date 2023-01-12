[Watch] Lahiru Kumara bamboozles India's Virat Kohli with an absolute beauty

India star Virat Kohli's scratchy innings came to an end in disappointing fashion as he was cleaned up by a brilliant delivery from Lahiru Kumara during the second ODI at Eden Gardens on Thursday, January 12.

It took Kohli seven deliveries to open his account and looked a bit more desperate to get going. After smashing a bouncer from Kumara for a boundary, the former captain expected a similar delivery on the very next ball.

However, Lahiru Kumara was smart enough to pitch the ball up and get it to jag back off the seam. Virat Kohli was surprised by the movement as the ball took the inside edge of his bat and rattled the stumps. Kumara was pumped up and understandably so, given how big a wicket this was for the visitors.

Here's a video of the dismissal:

Roshan Abeysinghe @RoshanCricket WICKET:* India 62/3 (9.3/50 ov, target: 216) v Sri Lanka

Kohli b Kumara 4 (9)

Kumara 4.3-0-37-2 WICKET:*India62/3 (9.3/50 ov, target: 216) v Sri LankaKohli b Kumara 4 (9)Kumara 4.3-0-37-2 *💥 WICKET:* 🎯 🎳 India 🇮🇳 62/3 (9.3/50 ov, target: 216) v Sri Lanka 🇱🇰 Kohli b Kumara 4 (9)Kumara 4.3-0-37-2 🔰 https://t.co/zFbsOX7gBC

India in for a bit of a tricky chase after loss of early wickets

The target of 216 on paper didn't really look like challenging the strong Indian batting-order. Openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill were once again aggressive, getting a flurry of boundaries upfront.

However, both openers played questionable shots to get dismissed and that got the Sri Lankans going. Chamika Karunaratne and Lahiru Kumara seemed to be bowling with their tails up and the pressure created was rewarded in the form of Kohli's wicket.

Shreyas Iyer played some good shots, but even he was dismissed for playing all around a pretty straight ball. The hosts will need KL Rahul and the lower middle order to step up to ensure that they take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

Get IND vs SL Live Score Updates for 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News and updates.

Poll : 0 votes