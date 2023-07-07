[Watch] “Last year he did this to get us in T20 World Cup” – Netherlands players laud Bas de Leede as they qualify for 2023 World Cup

Netherlands players were over the moon after qualifying for the 2023 World Cup as Bas de Leede’s all-around show helped his side beat Scotland by four wickets in Qualifiers at Bulawayo on Thursday, July 6.

The Dutch players credited De Leede after becoming the 10th and final team to qualify for the 50-over tournament, scheduled to be played in India from October 5 to November 19.

Watch the first reactions of Netherlands players below:

For the uninitiated, De Leede finished with figures of 5/52 as Scott Edwards and Co. restricted Scotland at 277/9 in their allotted 50 overs. In response, the right-handed batter scored 123 off just 92 balls, including five sixes and seven boundaries, as they beat Scotland by four wickets with 7.1 overs to spare.

Watch the celebrations below:

For the uninitiated, De Leede scalped 15 wickets and amassed 285 runs in seven games at the World Cup Qualifiers. They only lost to table toppers Sri Lanka by 21 runs in the Super Six stage of the tournament.

It’s worth noting that De Leede had previously smashed 91* off 67 balls and finished with 2/23 in Qualifiers to help his side beat the USA to qualify for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. They beat Zimbabwe and stunned South Africa by five wickets and 13 runs, in the super eight stage, respectively.

Sri Lanka and Netherlands qualify for the 2023 World Cup

Sri Lanka and the Netherlands have qualified for the 2023 World Cup after finishing first and second in the World Cup Qualifiers.

While Dasun Shanaka and Co. remain unbeaten, registering four wins in as many games in Super Six, Netherlands won three out of their five games. They ranked higher than Scotland and Zimbabwe despite having equal (six) points based on Net Run Rate (NRR).

During the campaign, the Dutch stunned two-time champions West Indies in a super over.

The two teams will next face off in the final in Harare on Sunday, June 9. Both teams will then play nine group-stage games at the 2023 World Cup.

Poll : 0 votes