Anshul Kamboj bowls at full pelt in the nets; hints at debut in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

By Mohul Bhowmick
Published Jul 21, 2025 16:57 IST
2025 IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Chennai Super Kings - Source: Getty
Anshul Kamboj of Chennai Super Kings bowls during the 2025 IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings at Eden Gardens on May 07, 2025, in Kolkata, India. (Photo by Prakash Singh/Getty Images)

Anshul Kamboj, who was called up to the Team India squad ahead of the fourth Test of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, was seen bowling in good rhythm in the nets on Monday, July 21. In a video shared on X, Kamboj was seen bowling with his full run-up, taking on the Team India batters.

The squad is currently in Manchester, preparing for the Test, which starts on Wednesday, July 23. You can see Kamboj's training video here:

Kamboj was a part of the India A squad for their series against England Lions earlier this year, in which he picked up five wickets in three innings. He was added to Team India's squad after Nitish Kumar Reddy was ruled out with a knee injury.

Bengal seamer Akash Deep, who was one of the architects of India's win in the second Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham, is said to be nursing an injury as well, which could pave the way for Kamboj to make his debut on Wednesday.

Another factor going in Kamboj's favour is that left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh, who was expected to be drafted into the playing XI in Manchester, injured his bowling hand in the nets last week.

England lead the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-1

England currently lead the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-1 after beating India in the first and third Tests, played at Headingley and Lord's, respectively. India won the second Test, played at Edgbaston.

At Lord's, India were asked to chase a modest 192 in the fourth innings of the match. But they failed to do so due to poor execution of their batting plans, to go with structured and orderly bowling tactics by their hosts.

Ravindra Jadeja stood tall for the visitors in the Lord's Test with an unbeaten 61 in the fourth innings. He received little support from other batters in their endeavour to chase the target down, and cut a lonely figure at the end of the match.

