[Watch] Lookalikes of Amitabh Bachchan, Allu Arjun, Yash, Honey Singh, and Sunil Narine attend WPL 2024 clash

The lookalikes of Amitabh Bachchan, Allu Arjun, Honey Singh, Yash, and Sunil Narine attended the 2024 Women’s Premier League's (WPL) last group game between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday, March 14.

This is not the first time that lookalikes of actors and cricketers are spotted watching a cricket match. Sharing the video, Instagram handle Female Cricket captioned the post:

“Celebrities spotted enjoying a WPL game.”

Watch the video below:

In the last league game, Gujarat posted 126/9 in their allotted 20 overs after opting to bat first, thanks to a fighting knock from Bharti Fulmali, who scored 42 runs off 36 balls, hitting seven boundaries. Catherine Bryce and Phoebe Litchfield chipped in with 28 (22) and 21 (22), respectively, to take the team to a respectable total.

Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, and Marizanne Kapp picked up two wickets each for DCW.

In response, DCW chased down the target in just 13.1 overs. Shafali Verma starred with the bat, scoring 71 off 37 deliveries, smashing five sixes and seven boundaries. Meanwhile, Jemimah Rodrigues remained unbeaten on 38 off 28, with the help of six and four boundaries.

Tanuja Kanwar scalped two wickets for Gujarat by conceding just 20 runs in her four overs.

With the loss, Gujarat finished last in the WPL 2024 points table, managing just two wins in eight league games. As a result, they missed out on a place in the qualifiers for back-to-back WPL seasons.

Delhi Capitals Women beat Gujarat Giants by 7 wickets to qualify for WPL 2024 final

Meg Lanning’s Delhi Capitals Women beat Gujarat Giants by seven wickets to qualify for the WPL 2024 final by finishing at the top of the points table. The Delhi-based franchise registered six wins in eight games to finish atop.

Expand Tweet

They now await the winners of the eliminator between defending champions Mumbai Indians Women and the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women.

Following the win, Lanning lauded her side for their superb show in WPL once again. She also reserved special praise for Shafali Verma for her match-winning performance. Lanning said in the post-match show:

"When she [Shafali] plays like that, she makes it look very easy. So much fun to watch her dominate like that. I think we've had good patches in all games, we know our plans and our execution is getting better. We've been excellent right from the start, despite losing that first game."

She added:

"T20 is always a close game, it will be a great semi-final and we'll be watching eagerly. Either of those two sides (RCBW and MIW), it will be a great contest, there are some great match winners on both sides."

Last year, DCW finished as the runners-up as they lost to MIW in the summit clash.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App