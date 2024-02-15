[Watch] "Looking like a wow" - Mohammed Shami shares video his daughter dancing to 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami recently took to his official Instagram account to share his daughter Aaira's dance video.

In the clip posted by Shami, his little one can be seen performing the hook step of the song 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'.

The cricket star captioned the post:

"Looking like a wow"

It is worth mentioning that Mohammed Shami has also shared dance videos of his daughter in the past on social media, giving fans a glimpse of her talent. Shami married Hasin Jahan in 2014, and the two became parents to their baby girl Aaira in 2015.

However, the two had a public fallout, with Shami's wife even filing an FIR in 2018, accusing the cricketer and his family members of domestic violence.

"No one can leave their own blood" - Mohammed Shami on being away from his daughter

Speaking about his personal life, Mohammed Shami disclosed that he hasn't met his daughter for a long time now. He mentioned that he could only talk to her through his estranged wife, Hasin Jahan.

Opening up about being away from his daughter due to the issues between him and his wife, Shami told News 18:

"Who doesn't miss their kids and family? Obviously, there are situations where not everything is in your hands. But if you ask me do I miss her (daughter), no one can leave their own blood. I do speak to her sometimes. All depends on her, if she (Hasin Jahan) allows I talk to her. I haven't visited her yet. I just want to wish her good health and a lot of success. Whatever is going on between her mother and me, that shouldn't matter. I make sure that she is living a healthy life."

On the cricketing front, Mohammed Shami has been on the sidelines since the completion of the 2023 ODI World Cup, where he was the highest wicket-taker with 24 scalps from seven outings.

He is recovering from an ankle injury and isn't part of the Indian squad for the ongoing five-match home Test series against England.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App