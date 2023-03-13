[Watch] “Main hota toh out hota” - Virat Kohli trolls umpire Nitin Menon in hilarious fashion 

Team India batter Virat Kohli hilariously trolled umpire Nitin Menon on Day 5 of the India-Australia Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, March 13.

India were struggling to get a wicket on the final day of the Test match on a placid surface. Australia had eased their way to 71 for one in the 35th over when the Indian team appealed for an lbw against left-handed batter Travis Head.

After Menon negated the appeal, India went upstairs, but Head survived the DRS review as replays concluded that the umpire’s call would stand. As bowler Ravichandran Ashwin got ready to bowl his next delivery, Kohli was heard quipping:

“Main hota toh out hota” (If it was me, it would have been out).

Cricketopia @CricketopiaCom

Nitin Menon - 🏽 🏽



Kohli - Main hota to put hotaNitin Menon - Kohli - Main hota to put hota Nitin Menon - ☝🏽👍🏽😂😂https://t.co/09vAXyhnYZ

Amusingly, umpire Menon was seen responding with a thumbs up signal. The video of the hilarious incident has gone viral on social media.

Kohli fans are not big admirers of umpire Menon. According to them, he often makes bizarre decisions when it comes to their favorite batter. They recently trolled the umpire on social media.

After Kohli ran a double to bring up his half-century on Day 3 of the Ahmedabad Test, Menon checked to see if there was a short run. There was a massive backlash on social media, with allegations of bias being brought up again.

Kohli went on to bring up his 28th Test hundred and first since November 2019 on Day 4 of the Test match. The right-handed batter ended up scoring 186 off 364 balls, hitting 15 fours during his magnificent innings.

The former India captain shared a 162-run stand with all-rounder Axar Patel, who contributed 79 off 113 balls. Responding to Australia’s first innings total of 480, India made 571, batting for 178.5 overs.

Kohli’s ton unlikely to result in Indian win

Despite a splendid knock from Kohli, the Ahmedabad Test between India and Australia seems to be heading for a dull draw. The star Indian batter’s knock saw India take a 91-run lead in the first innings.

With the wicket offering very little for the bowlers, Australia eased their way to 153/2 in 60 overs on the final day of the high-scoring Test match.

Matthew Kuhnemann was trapped lbw by Ashwin for six, but Head and Marnus Labuschagne added 139 runs for the second wicket.

BCCI @BCCI - Congratulations



Travis Head is his 50th Test victim.



#INDvAUS #TeamIndia Milestone- Congratulations @akshar2026 who is now the fastest Indian bowler to take 50 wickets in terms of balls bowled (2205).Travis Head is his 50th Test victim. Milestone 🚨 - Congratulations @akshar2026 who is now the fastest Indian bowler to take 50 wickets in terms of balls bowled (2205). Travis Head is his 50th Test victim.#INDvAUS #TeamIndia https://t.co/yAwGwVYmbo

The stand was broken when Head was bowled by left-arm spinner Axar.

The result of the Test would not matter as India have already qualified for the World Test Championship (WTC) final following New Zealand’s win over Sri Lanka in the Christchurch Test.

Poll : 0 votes